Facebook (Call) (FB) Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.81 Million; Sns Financial Group Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.45. About 5.31 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica shuts down after data scandal; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 24/04/2018 – G7 security ministers to press tech firms on combating extremism; 22/03/2018 – Dow opens more than 250 points lower, Facebook drags tech lower; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh scrutiny in Asia over massive data leak; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Exit Hints at Dissent on Handling of Russian Trolls; 22/03/2018 – Israel Opens Probe Into Facebook on Possible Privacy Breach; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK UNVEILS PRIVACY TOOLS FOR BETTER DATA CONTROL: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 3,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,259 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 20,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $172.15. About 1.15 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.64 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 183,600 shares to 258,600 shares, valued at $21.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK) by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 54,842 shares to 73,342 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 22,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 20.69 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

