Facebook (Call) (FB) Holder Alphaone Investment Services Raised Stake; As Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Rbo & Co Lowered by $3.22 Million Its Position

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 4.50M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $204.66. About 23.18M shares traded or 35.11% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCES NEW TOOLS TO MAKE FUNDRAISERS EVEN MORE IMP; 18/03/2018 – Facebook is facing its biggest test ever – and its lack of leadership could sink the company; 13/04/2018 – AI CAUCUS: FACEBOOK SHOULD PROVIDE MORE INFORMATION ON AI USE; 16/04/2018 – Correction to Facebook Pay Story; 05/03/2018 FACEBOOK MEDIA ENABLES SOME PUBLISHERS TO LABEL NEWS `BREAKING’; 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD; 06/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Cambridge Analytica said it had completely wiped Facebook user data in 2016, which may be true, but it; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a join hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Co…; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Pension Fund Calls on Facebook Board to Make Changes: DealBook Briefing; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 39,887 shares to 30,599 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 45,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,133 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares to 171,850 shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).