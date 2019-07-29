Facebook A (FB) Stock Rose While Cortland Associates Raised Stake; As Paychex (PAYX) Share Price Rose, Weatherstone Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $304,640

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 41.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 9,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 413,655 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45M, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $196.19. About 8.56M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook announces new transparency rules for ads and pages; 04/04/2018 – Facebook has been under pressure since news broke that data research firm Cambridge Analytica gathered data from 50 million Facebook profiles without the permission of its users; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cambridge Analytica Was Catalyst for Hearings; 09/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg cited economic insecurity as the source of “techlash,” on today’s Recode Decode with @karaswisher:; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID MULLING LAUNCH OF SMART SPEAKERS ABROAD: CNBC; 15/03/2018 – However, the early Facebook investor and Paypal co-founder scored a 50 to 80 percent chance that bitcoin ends up being worthless, and gave a 20 to 50 percent chance that it ends up moving higher; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to testify in Congress as Facebook updates user privacy terms; 01/05/2018 – Larger companies will have the ability to send and receive messages with people on the WhatsApp platform, says Facebook’s David Marcus; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Jerry Moran: Moran, Blumenthal Seek Answers on Link Between Facebook & Cambridge Analytica; 23/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Sticking with Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Ptnrs invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hap Trading Lc accumulated 1.04% or 69,893 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited invested in 130,689 shares. The New York-based Deltec Asset Management Ltd has invested 2.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horrell Mngmt owns 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 29,048 shares stake. Moreover, Brown Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20,506 shares. Route One Investment LP owns 1.56M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 313,777 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Petrus Tru Lta reported 84,881 shares. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,735 shares. Hodges Cap Management has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grassi Invest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 3,254 shares. Alta Lc reported 492,937 shares stake.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Facebook After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.04 million activity. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 389 shares to 33,051 shares, valued at $38.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 8,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,012 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 31.30 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Paychex, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Income Investors Look At Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.