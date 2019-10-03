Facebook A (FB) Shareholder Cortland Associates Cut Stake by $643,655; Boys Arnold & Co Raised Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 117.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 3,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,523 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $543.52. About 316,702 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 3,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 275,346 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.14 million, down from 278,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $179.38. About 15.14M shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Stateside, the information tech sector sustained the heaviest losses in the previous session, with a fall of 3.5 percent. Investors were seen anticipating tighter controls following reports of alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 06/03/2018 – The political right has found a new foe in Google, Facebook and big tech; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Rout Chops Almost $3 Billion From Five Top Mutual Funds; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Information of 87 Million People May Have Been Improperly Shared With Cambridge Analytica; 26/03/2018 – The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica leak:; 20/03/2018 – Facebook wants more video creators to compete with YouTube, so it’s rolling out a subscription feature:; 10/05/2018 – Watching Baseball on Facebook Requires Patience — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT STORE ANY DATA IN RUSSIA, REDUCING MOSCOW’S POTENTIAL ACCESS TO DATA

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FB’s Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Stock Looks Like a Buy as Apple & Amazon Face Slowdown – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over privacy breach – Live Trading News” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.62% or 9,554 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors owns 28,216 shares. Timessquare Limited Liability Company accumulated 69,705 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Madison Investment Holding Inc owns 1,569 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc Bank Usa has 31,366 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 575,302 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated, California-based fund reported 51,873 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Finance Counselors stated it has 61,943 shares. 1.31 million were reported by Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Blue Fincl Cap stated it has 3.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartford Investment Management Com invested in 1.58% or 293,716 shares. Farallon Mngmt Llc reported 1.45% stake. Creative Planning reported 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 169,886 shares to 804,997 shares, valued at $42.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.