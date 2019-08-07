Facebook A (FB) Shareholder Cortland Associates Boosted Stake by $11.97 Million; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Glovista Investments Has Trimmed Holding by $6.58 Million

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 164,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 192,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 2.56 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $184.27. About 7.12M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook lost as much as 6.8 percent on Monday â€” there are fears that tougher data protection rules will be implemented across the industry following the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 29/03/2018 – UK information commissioner welcomes Facebook move to cut ties to data brokers; 23/04/2018 – Alphabet Earnings: Signs of Weakness But at Least It’s Not Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Congressional Hearing on Facebook Turns Up Heat on Mark Zuckerberg; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Sees Ongoing Social-Media Arms Race With Russia; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to depart; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Macron warns that Facebook, Google are `too big’ and may get busted up; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages; 21/03/2018 – Alongside social media giant Facebook, Cambridge Analytica is at the center of an ongoing dispute over the alleged harvesting and use of personal data

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “It Could Be An Epic Day For These Chip ETFs – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 78,971 shares to 91,364 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 6,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion Com by 6,187 shares to 324,736 shares, valued at $21.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,051 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Professional Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 3.85% or 114,995 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.34% or 815,492 shares in its portfolio. Axiom Investors Ltd De holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 248,122 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr invested in 0.02% or 282 shares. Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roundview Lc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 183,600 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Personal Advisors stated it has 259,660 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Management has 77,802 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Com has 2.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,062 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 183,905 shares stake. Cls Invs Ltd Llc holds 10,618 shares. Kensico Management Corporation stated it has 2.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fagan Associate has invested 3.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).