Facebook A (FB) Shareholder Cortland Associates Boosted Position by $11.97 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Shares Declined, Holder Congress Asset Management Company Has Decreased Stake

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Audit on Hold Amid U.K. Probe; 26/03/2018 – Attorneys General ‘Profoundly Concerned’ Over Facebook User Data; 21/05/2018 – Facebook said it looked forward to the meeting and was happy for it to be live-streamed; 02/04/2018 – MediaRadar CEO Sees Snap Potentially Leaving Facebook Ads (Video); 12/04/2018 – Moving target Facebook hearings show […]; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is currently trying to minimize the fallout from its data scandal; 09/04/2018 – Facebook is letting users know if their data was shared with Cambridge Analytica; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Hearings Illuminate Future of Business and Data Privacy; 21/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed:; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q EPS $1.69

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 84.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 347,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 64,654 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, down from 412,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $145.3. About 1.51M shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin & Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lederer & Associate Inv Counsel Ca reported 2.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scotia accumulated 257,129 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Fdx Advisors holds 69,549 shares. 62,177 were accumulated by Dock Street Asset. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.29% or 545,802 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.14% or 2,962 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management North America accumulated 5,079 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Convergence Prns Lc accumulated 0.18% or 4,978 shares. The Ohio-based Truepoint has invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C owns 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 104,755 shares. Northstar Grp Inc Incorporated invested 1.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,911 are owned by Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation. Mount Vernon Assoc Md stated it has 3.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,982 shares to 18,922 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 12,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,852 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 74,345 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Commerce Ltd Llc reported 2,400 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.1% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 10,412 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.06% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 3,656 were accumulated by Lincoln National Corporation. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,894 shares. Cypress Gru reported 69,209 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan invested 2.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Washington reported 3,252 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 130,725 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited holds 1,440 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 32,000 were accumulated by Lockheed Martin Inv. Carderock Cap Mgmt reported 1.36% stake. Oakworth Capital Incorporated accumulated 2,086 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 184,940 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $44.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 11,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $666.36M for 17.63 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.