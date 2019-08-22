Facebook A (FB) Market Value Rose While Cortland Associates Boosted Its Holding; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Increased Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT)

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $183.02. About 1.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Other big tech firms could have to face UK lawmakers after Facebook data scandal; 25/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much The rules may impact user growth in Europe, but otherwise Facebook doesn’t seem worried; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry sues Facebook, WhatsApp, lnstagram over patent infringement; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – FOLLOWING ZIENTS’S APPOINTMENT BOARD WILL CONSIST OF SEVEN INDEPENDENT, NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS OUT OF NINE TOTAL DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – Tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees have called for input from Facebook’s highest executives; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was allegedly deceptively used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 27/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 11/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook CEO says his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Fallout; Duopoly Ad Market Share Dips; Meredith Job Cuts

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 734.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.44 million, up from 149,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 454,759 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,758 shares to 7,391 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,884 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Intl Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 54,313 shares to 214,178 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 32,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,196 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

