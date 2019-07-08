Facebook A (FB) Holder Cortland Associates Has Raised Its Holding; Capstone Financial Advisors Lifted Its Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stake by $953,700

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $194.43. About 2.26M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – 03/21 The Cable – Powell, Facebook & Tariffs; 25/05/2018 – Activist wastes no time suing Google and Facebook under EU privacy rules; 05/04/2018 – Cramer previously said the “long knives” had been drawn for Facebook after a slew of criticism over its data privacy practices; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users hit by data scandal; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS TOUGHER REGULATION COULD MAKE IT HARDER FOR SMALLER COMPANIES TO GET STARTED; 19/03/2018 – CHANNEL 4 NEWS REPORTS FACEBOOK CARRYING OUT OWN PROBE; 25/04/2018 – Digital Content’s Knit Says Facebook Users Didn’t Go Away (Video); 08/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former Director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC-IN 2015, CO LEARNED THAT PSYCHOLOGY PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE NAMED ALEKSANDR KOGAN LIED TO CO AND VIOLATED ITS PLATFORM POLICIES; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Expects To Testify At U.S. Congressional Hearing

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.37. About 32,204 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,982 shares to 64,823 shares, valued at $22.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 37,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,820 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 11,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiera owns 541,596 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru has invested 0.21% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Hemenway Trust Ltd Company, New Hampshire-based fund reported 5,966 shares. 65,824 were reported by Colony Group Lc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 22,100 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 38 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 510,892 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 9,583 shares. Stifel Financial reported 71,029 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Arrow Financial Corporation has 0.02% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 930 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $2.39M were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 12,447 shares to 556,852 shares, valued at $42.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,015 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB).