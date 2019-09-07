Facebook A (FB) Holder Cortland Associates Boosted Its Holding by $11.97 Million; Silchester International Investors Llp Has Lowered Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Position by $24.55 Million

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76 million, down from 30.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 97,667 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating employee over ties to Trump campaign data firm; 11/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Markets, Yogurt; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 4th Update; 28/03/2018 – Facebook’s Crisis PR Out of Touch, says PR Expert Dobson; 11/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO says his own personal data was sold to third parties; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHUTTING DOWN PARTNER CATEGORIES; 27/03/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 21/03/2018 – GOOG, FB: #BREAKING EU proposes new tax targeting tech giants: commissioner – ! $GOOG $FB; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Small Courtesy for Zuckerberg as Hearing Begins?; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 3,790 shares to 5,982 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,922 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.