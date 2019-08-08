Facebook 30303 (FB) Holder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose; Sei Investments Company Cut Holding in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by $1.24 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Facebook 30303 (FB) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 134,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 154,815 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81 million, down from 289,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook 30303 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – I’ll be on @FoxNews talking Facebook momentarily; 19/04/2018 – FB: THIRD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE ACCESSING FB PROFILES; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is scrambling to regain trust of its users after the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 19/03/2018 – Global regulators turn up the heat on Facebook; 10/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPLACES HEAD OF U.S. POLICY AMID SCRUTINY: NYT; 16/03/2018 – FB: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 20/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook Blowback Turns into a Storm; 23/05/2018 – Facebook’s Fight Against Misinformation and Fake News (Video); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 36.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 25,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 44,494 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 70,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.63M shares traded or 45.03% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video); 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 08/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PORT HEDLAND IRON ORE SHIPMENTS TO CHINA RISE TO 35 MILLION TONNES IN MARCH VS 31. MLN IN FEB – PILBARA PORTS; 04/04/2018 – BHP Union Leader Sees Good Prospects for Wage Deal at Giant Mine; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Cuts FY Iron-Ore Output Guidance to 236-238M Tons; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 06/04/2018 – BHP EXPECTS TO CUT FRESH WATER USE 15% IN NEXT 5 YEARS GLOBALLY; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nine Masts Limited stated it has 11,266 shares. Tru Investment Limited Company holds 1.97% or 15,366 shares in its portfolio. Platinum Inv Management Limited holds 8.54% or 2.18 million shares. Tradition Capital Mngmt owns 12,110 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 2.07% or 6.43 million shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust reported 37,900 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton holds 5,311 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.76% or 387,074 shares in its portfolio. Corvex Management LP invested 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Finance Architects Incorporated owns 1.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,922 shares. 17,581 were reported by Checchi Cap Advisers Llc. Ftb Advsr holds 15,297 shares. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,873 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 75,618 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Marshall & Sullivan Wa accumulated 2.96% or 24,170 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 140,175 shares to 14.31M shares, valued at $584.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 106,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64 billion for 24.51 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 26,568 shares to 88,968 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvectra Corp by 33,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

