Fabrinet (FN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)

We are comparing Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) and Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fabrinet 54 1.32 N/A 2.96 19.46 Energous Corporation 6 225.83 N/A -1.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fabrinet and Energous Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fabrinet and Energous Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fabrinet 0.00% 14.1% 9.6% Energous Corporation 0.00% -160.9% -142.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.67 beta means Fabrinet’s volatility is 33.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Energous Corporation has beta of 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fabrinet is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Energous Corporation is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Energous Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fabrinet.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fabrinet and Energous Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fabrinet 0 1 1 2.50 Energous Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -1.96% for Fabrinet with consensus target price of $53.5. On the other hand, Energous Corporation’s potential upside is 361.26% and its consensus target price is $19.05. Based on the results delivered earlier, Energous Corporation is looking more favorable than Fabrinet, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.85% of Fabrinet shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Energous Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Fabrinet’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.8% of Energous Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fabrinet -2.32% -1.87% 7.52% 12.57% 59.62% 12.24% Energous Corporation -2.48% -1.92% -38.88% -44.82% -71.34% -11.74%

For the past year Fabrinet had bullish trend while Energous Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Fabrinet beats Energous Corporation.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. It also offers solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used across semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and sensors, such as differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. In addition, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, and laser components and substrates, as well as other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It has operations in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact-based charging, as well as at a distance charging. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.