Fabrinet (FN) Stake Has Lifted by Geode Capital Management Llc; Hendershot Investments Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 10,047 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 58,566 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 48,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.96. About 3.23 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 33,531 shares as the company's stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 458,901 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.03 million, up from 425,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 170,397 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,057 are held by Usa Fincl Portformulas. Bbt Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 10,745 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc owns 1,055 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 35,712 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs owns 5,123 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt Research Co Inc reported 18,236 shares stake. Paradigm Capital Mgmt owns 697,800 shares. Parkside Fin National Bank And accumulated 39 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc Inc has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 8,535 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 963 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 105 shares. Victory Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 4,872 shares. Miles stated it has 4,484 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc owns 21,614 shares. 108 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 338,177 shares to 5.88M shares, valued at $518.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 244,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Limited Liability holds 11,295 shares. Wendell David Associates reported 52,591 shares stake. 35,841 are owned by Of Toledo Na Oh. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 55,000 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Lc invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 12,481 were reported by Cleararc Inc. Advsrs Limited Limited holds 0.05% or 1,531 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability accumulated 0.29% or 5,398 shares. Cincinnati Casualty holds 4.24% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.12% or 1,365 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Pwr Limited owns 106,300 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp owns 0.9% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 525,733 shares. 1,888 were reported by Paragon Cap Management.