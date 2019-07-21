Fabrinet (FN) Shareholder Bragg Financial Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Rose; Muzinich & Company Holding in Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Upped as Market Valuation Declined

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 20,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 122,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 280,326 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 1.10 million shares traded or 38.82% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,535 were reported by Pnc Service Group Inc. Eam Investors Limited Liability stated it has 0.34% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Vanguard stated it has 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 103,733 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sei Invs owns 562 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Fmr Ltd Co reported 2.85 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc invested in 0.06% or 19,390 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Wasatch holds 626,877 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 378,700 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 5,552 shares. Fil Limited owns 136,828 shares.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 8,998 shares to 24,811 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.84 million for 16.16 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.83 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $164,364 were sold by KELLY THOMAS F on Thursday, February 14. Ng Toh-Seng sold $1.09 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 160,941 shares to 147,570 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Cor by 233,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,460 shares, and cut its stake in Kcap Finl Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP).