Fabrinet (FN) Position Maintained by Chicago Equity Partners Llc; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Increased Its Position by $9.47 Million as Shares Declined

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 266.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 37,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 50,965 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 13,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 198,689 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.15M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 1.81 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 34.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 33.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Sensato Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Tudor Inv Et Al owns 6,040 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.16% or 24,095 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) or 571,889 shares. Moreover, Ls Limited Liability has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 1,122 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Inv has invested 2.29% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Gam Ag invested in 15,207 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 3,635 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Co stated it has 9,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 6,797 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Moreover, Clough Partners Lp has 0.8% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 11,575 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 95,595 shares to 63,660 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 8,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,880 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 460,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $28.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 179 were reported by Matrix Asset Advisors Ny. Stillwater Inv Limited Co reported 3,825 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advsrs Asset Management holds 68,188 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP reported 1.93% stake. Piedmont Invest Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 52,583 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 15,214 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors reported 1.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,509 were accumulated by Alexandria Ltd. Moreover, Autus Asset Llc has 1.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,868 shares. Pnc Services Group has 297,735 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 5.57% stake. Sit Inv Assocs invested in 0.45% or 7,709 shares. One Management Ltd Liability reported 935 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 186 shares.