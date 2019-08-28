Fabrinet (FN) Position Has Lifted by Navellier & Associates Inc; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Its Stake in Invesco LTD (IVZ) by $398,145 as Market Value Declined

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 38.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 20,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 33,121 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 54,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 4.12 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Directorate Change; 06/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Net Asset Value(s); 02/05/2018 – GP Wealth and Invesco Partner to Bring Advisors New Online Service Platform; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Invesco’s Sato Has Political Worries About Shinzo Abe (Video); 29/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 19/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY NET REVENUES $958.0 MLN VS $867.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Invesco `Pounding the Table’ No More as Commodity ETFs Surge; 31/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Markets lll Plc: Semi-annual Report and Unaudited Financial Statements

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 202.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 40,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The hedge fund held 59,819 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 19,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 310,875 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. CANION ROD had bought 10,000 shares worth $212,400 on Thursday, May 2. $207,120 worth of stock was bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR on Friday, June 7.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 68,796 shares to 107,866 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 10,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $267.87M for 6.77 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

