Fabrinet (FN) Market Value Declined While Mackenzie Financial Increased by $1.41 Million Its Position; North American Management Has Decreased Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake as Shares Rose

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 152,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.66M, down from 157,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 2.07 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 388.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 27,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The hedge fund held 34,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 325,989 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 230,587 shares to 526,761 shares, valued at $158.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 122,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,285 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Management Ltd invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Bessemer Gru Inc reported 0.01% stake. Parkside Bancorp & holds 0% or 39 shares. Horizon Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.63% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) or 17,571 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 146,427 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 24,160 shares. Optimum Invest invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). 458,901 were reported by Geode Cap Limited Liability Company. Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 390,461 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 5,874 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch invested in 626,877 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 783,864 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp. Ariel Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 22,713 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested 0.81% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tradition Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 26,679 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 3.10M shares. Hillsdale Management has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5,510 shares. Pacifica Capital Limited holds 18,438 shares. 585,817 are held by Pggm Invests. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt accumulated 0.26% or 360,690 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 0.24% or 16,097 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 92,438 shares. 105,187 are held by Cipher Cap Limited Partnership. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 1.09 million shares stake. Moreover, Accredited has 0.07% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,093 shares. Boyar Asset Management Inc has 0.52% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.19 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 14,679 shares to 89,673 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 12,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).