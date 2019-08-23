Fabrinet (FN) Holder Navellier & Associates Has Lifted Position by $2.08 Million as Share Price Declined; Coe Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $812,152

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 7,366 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 10,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $279.92. About 2.06 million shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 202.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 40,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The hedge fund held 59,819 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 19,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 542,138 shares traded or 34.90% up from the average. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,129 shares to 4,988 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gravity Co. Ltd by 6,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,759 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 260 shares. Tci Wealth owns 367 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 5,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Inc holds 4,872 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 28,140 shares. Scout Invests Inc owns 78,957 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The owns 22,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bowling Management Limited Liability has 0.33% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Paloma Prtnrs reported 7,023 shares stake. Hanseatic Management Services owns 41 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). C M Bidwell Assoc stated it has 3,115 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling holds 155 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corp has 24,541 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Essex Invest Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Com Of Oklahoma owns 11,863 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 80 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hikari Tsushin, Japan-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Hartford Inv Management Commerce has invested 0.37% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Park Corporation Oh has 16,404 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. South State owns 1.23% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 49,561 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management owns 5,395 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Llc owns 1.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,674 shares. 1,296 were accumulated by Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Co. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) has 0.85% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Advsrs Management Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cohen has 9,204 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,887 shares to 13,522 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

