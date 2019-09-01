Fabrinet (FN) Holder Ameriprise Financial Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.42 Million as Market Value Declined; White Pine Capital Increases Holding in General Mills (GIS)

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 299.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 20,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 27,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 6,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.24 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 46,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 390,461 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 436,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 326,031 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has 0.23% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). 485,178 were accumulated by Clark Cap Mngmt. Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated invested in 51,500 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 3,209 shares. Herald Inv Ltd reported 166,000 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Boston Prns holds 40,514 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 4,484 shares. Navellier Assoc Incorporated holds 59,819 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 3.12M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 367 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Beck Management holds 0.28% or 11,105 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). 67,140 are held by Swiss Commercial Bank.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Dwa Healthcare Momen by 4,323 shares to 57,759 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 477,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 5,132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman invested 0.28% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 140,422 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 1.31M shares. Moreover, Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Element Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,854 shares. King Wealth holds 0.2% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,534 shares. Acg Wealth holds 6,661 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc owns 0.2% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 568,344 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 43,721 shares. Moreover, Pggm Invests has 0.33% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Navellier Associate invested in 0.16% or 20,297 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt has invested 0.18% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).