Fabrinet (FN) and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Comparison side by side

Both Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) are each other’s competitor in the Electronic Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fabrinet 53 1.27 N/A 2.96 19.46 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 21 0.30 N/A 1.48 12.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fabrinet and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Fabrinet. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Fabrinet has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fabrinet and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fabrinet 0.00% 14.1% 9.6% Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 0.00% 35.7% 6.1%

Liquidity

3.2 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fabrinet. Its rival Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.6 respectively. Fabrinet has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fabrinet and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fabrinet 0 1 1 2.50 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00

Fabrinet’s upside potential currently stands at 1.73% and an $53.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fabrinet and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company are owned by institutional investors at 2.85% and 58.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Fabrinet shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fabrinet -2.32% -1.87% 7.52% 12.57% 59.62% 12.24% Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 9.19% -17.48% -26.33% -23.29% -26.39% -21.53%

For the past year Fabrinet had bullish trend while Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company on 11 of the 11 factors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. It also offers solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used across semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and sensors, such as differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. In addition, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, and laser components and substrates, as well as other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It has operations in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.