Fabrinet (FN) Analysts See $0.81 EPS; Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Has 1.44 Sentiment

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 19.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. FN’s profit would be $29.83M giving it 15.50 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Fabrinet’s analysts see 1.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 57,659 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc (MHF) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 13 funds started new and increased holdings, while 9 decreased and sold their equity positions in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 3.36 million shares, up from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Among 3 analysts covering Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Fabrinet has $6800 highest and $45 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 8.88% above currents $50.21 stock price. Fabrinet had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. Needham maintained the shares of FN in report on Tuesday, May 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Needham.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. Ng Toh-Seng also sold $1.09 million worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $1.57M was made by Mitchell David T. on Thursday, February 7. $164,364 worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was sold by KELLY THOMAS F on Thursday, February 14.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. It has a 17.03 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity.

More notable recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fabrinet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2019 Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fabrinet (FN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fabrinet -3% target cut for indirect Huawei exposure – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Needham Lowers Fabrinet’s Price Target, Cites Loss Of Huawei Sales – Benzinga” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Fabrinet shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 331,394 shares. Regions Finance accumulated 30 shares. Dupont Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Chase Inv Counsel invested in 24,541 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Hussman Strategic invested in 51,500 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 5.45M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.13% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) or 24,160 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 3,990 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) or 378,700 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 5,874 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Capital Mgmt Inc has 5,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 18,937 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 0.16% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 39,720 shares.

More notable recent Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of September 30, 2018 – Business Wire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bankruptcy auction for stalled hotel canceled after one bidder shows – South Florida Business Journal” published on August 14, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Awarded EPC Contract for Sirius Minerals’ New Materials Handling Facility – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. for 1.16 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 68,027 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.12% invested in the company for 17,785 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,350 shares.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $163.98 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 18.27 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

It closed at $7.58 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.