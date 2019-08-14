Fabrinet (FN) Analysts See $0.81 EPS; Masonite International (DOOR) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 19.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. FN’s profit would be $29.83 million giving it 16.99 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Fabrinet’s analysts see 1.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.90% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 215,093 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C

Among 3 analysts covering Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Masonite International has $68 highest and $61 lowest target. $64.67’s average target is 26.61% above currents $51.08 stock price. Masonite International had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of DOOR in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, February 19. See Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) latest ratings:

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Initiates Coverage On

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $65 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Fabrinet shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 8,357 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 30,776 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 13,444 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Prelude owns 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 800 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Wasatch Advsrs invested in 626,877 shares. 157,012 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd. Aperio owns 10,268 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 108 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). The Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 5,552 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 44,500 shares.

More notable recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Infinera? – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fabrinet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2019 Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fabrinet (FN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fabrinet -3% target cut for indirect Huawei exposure – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Needham Lowers Fabrinet’s Price Target, Cites Loss Of Huawei Sales – Benzinga” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Fabrinet has $6800 highest and $45 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is -0.71% below currents $55.06 stock price. Fabrinet had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. Needham maintained Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) rating on Tuesday, May 28. Needham has “Buy” rating and $6200 target.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. It has a 18.67 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Masonite International Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 2,269 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Company reported 0.02% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.62 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 33,467 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Rmb Management Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Sei reported 0% stake. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 46,398 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 323,815 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Natixis Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 0% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 16,543 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 4,922 shares. D E Shaw And reported 262,271 shares.

More notable recent Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Masonite International (DOOR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Continental Materials Corporation Reports Unaudited Second Quarter Results â€“ Four Companies Acquired – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

The stock increased 1.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 200,729 shares traded or 48.91% up from the average. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c

Masonite International Corporation designs, makes, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard , steel, or fiberglass residential doors. It has a 20.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores.