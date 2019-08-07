F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

As Business Software & Services businesses, F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks Inc. 153 3.70 N/A 7.72 19.00 Endava plc 32 0.00 N/A 0.47 78.39

Table 1 demonstrates F5 Networks Inc. and Endava plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Endava plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than F5 Networks Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. F5 Networks Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Endava plc, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks Inc. 0.00% 36.6% 18% Endava plc 0.00% 16.2% 11.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for F5 Networks Inc. and Endava plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks Inc. 2 4 1 2.14 Endava plc 0 1 0 2.00

F5 Networks Inc. has an average target price of $164.63, and a 20.94% upside potential. Competitively Endava plc has an average target price of $37, with potential upside of 1.96%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that F5 Networks Inc. seems more appealing than Endava plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of F5 Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60% of Endava plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of F5 Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.68% are Endava plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) F5 Networks Inc. -1.31% -0.95% -3.64% -8.09% -13.76% -9.45% Endava plc -4.52% -11.9% 11.38% 58.12% 59.14% 53.21%

For the past year F5 Networks Inc. has -9.45% weaker performance while Endava plc has 53.21% stronger performance.

Summary

F5 Networks Inc. beats Endava plc on 9 of the 12 factors.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.