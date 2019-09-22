F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks Inc. 146 3.72 N/A 7.72 19.00 Blackbaud Inc. 83 5.14 N/A 0.54 168.52

Table 1 highlights F5 Networks Inc. and Blackbaud Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Blackbaud Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than F5 Networks Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. F5 Networks Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has F5 Networks Inc. and Blackbaud Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks Inc. 0.00% 36.6% 18% Blackbaud Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

F5 Networks Inc.’s current beta is 1.05 and it happens to be 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Blackbaud Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of F5 Networks Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Blackbaud Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. F5 Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blackbaud Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for F5 Networks Inc. and Blackbaud Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Blackbaud Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

F5 Networks Inc. has a 17.40% upside potential and an average target price of $161. On the other hand, Blackbaud Inc.’s potential downside is -5.61% and its consensus target price is $86. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that F5 Networks Inc. seems more appealing than Blackbaud Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% are F5 Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Blackbaud Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) F5 Networks Inc. -1.31% -0.95% -3.64% -8.09% -13.76% -9.45% Blackbaud Inc. 5.56% 10.5% 24.15% 28.91% -16.83% 44.67%

For the past year F5 Networks Inc. had bearish trend while Blackbaud Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

F5 Networks Inc. beats Blackbaud Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates in three segments: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (customer relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution. It also provides solutions for donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and performance management; Luminate Online that builds online fundraising campaigns; Blackbaud Online Express, a cloud fundraising and marketing tool; and Blackbaud NetCommunity, an online marketing and communications tool. In addition, the company offers Financial Edge NXT, a cloud accounting solution; GIFTS Online, a cloud solution; FIMS, an on-premise foundation management system; and Blackbaud Outcomes that empowers funders and nonprofits. Further, it provides onMessage, a content management system; onRecord, a new student information system; onCampus, a learning management system; onboard, an enrollment management system; Smart Tuition, a solution that helps administrative staff; Smart Aid, a proprietary hobbies, interest, and lifestyles profile; and Altru, a cloud solution that helps arts and cultural organizations, as well as customer support and maintenance, payment processing, professional, and training services. Additionally, the company offers AngelPoints, an integrated corporate social responsibility solution. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.