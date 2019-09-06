F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks Inc. 148 3.56 N/A 7.72 19.00 Anaplan Inc. 46 23.70 N/A -1.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see F5 Networks Inc. and Anaplan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has F5 Networks Inc. and Anaplan Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks Inc. 0.00% 36.6% 18% Anaplan Inc. 0.00% -55.2% -30.4%

Liquidity

F5 Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Anaplan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Anaplan Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than F5 Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for F5 Networks Inc. and Anaplan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks Inc. 2 5 2 2.22 Anaplan Inc. 0 3 6 2.67

F5 Networks Inc.’s consensus price target is $160.7, while its potential upside is 22.42%. On the other hand, Anaplan Inc.’s potential upside is 7.06% and its consensus price target is $57.3. The information presented earlier suggests that F5 Networks Inc. looks more robust than Anaplan Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of F5 Networks Inc. shares and 57.1% of Anaplan Inc. shares. About 0.2% of F5 Networks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Anaplan Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) F5 Networks Inc. -1.31% -0.95% -3.64% -8.09% -13.76% -9.45% Anaplan Inc. -2.65% 13.04% 49.96% 88.54% 0% 114.54%

For the past year F5 Networks Inc. had bearish trend while Anaplan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

F5 Networks Inc. beats Anaplan Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.