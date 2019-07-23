F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) EPS Estimated At $2.04; Bluefin Trading Has Raised Baidu (BIDU) Stake By $4.14 Million

Analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report $2.04 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 0.99% from last quarter’s $2.02 EPS. FFIV’s profit would be $121.78 million giving it 17.85 P/E if the $2.04 EPS is correct. After having $2.04 EPS previously, F5 Networks, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $145.62. About 751,902 shares traded or 9.69% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39

Bluefin Trading Llc increased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 126.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc acquired 25,234 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 12.27%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 45,234 shares with $7.46M value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $39.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $111.7. About 2.33M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Brookfield Property Reit Inc stake by 370,820 shares to 377,065 valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ssga Active Tr stake by 9,009 shares and now owns 32,908 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu had 18 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Daiwa Securities maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. HSBC maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold F5 Networks, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0.01% or 722 shares. & Communication owns 6,345 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.46M shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd has 1.31M shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Ltd has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). North Star Inv Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 375,744 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 27,678 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 51,235 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 2.61M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin reported 538,646 shares. The Washington-based Freestone Cap Hldg Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.75% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 38,847 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated reported 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. Shares for $496,853 were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN. The insider Rogers Scot Frazier sold $450,080. 124 shares were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL, worth $20,331 on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 1 Locoh-Donou Francois sold $643,757 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 4,036 shares. SPRAGUE KARA LYNN had sold 705 shares worth $112,449 on Friday, February 1. $316,909 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN. Another trade for 2,303 shares valued at $367,337 was made by WHITE ANA MARIA on Friday, February 1.

Among 7 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. F5 Networks had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell”. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by DA Davidson. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 12.