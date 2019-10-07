F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks Inc. 134 2.89 59.94M 7.72 19.00 Smartsheet Inc. 43 0.00 74.23M -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of F5 Networks Inc. and Smartsheet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks Inc. 44,768,093.21% 36.6% 18% Smartsheet Inc. 171,788,937.75% -35% -19%

Liquidity

F5 Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Smartsheet Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. F5 Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Smartsheet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for F5 Networks Inc. and Smartsheet Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Smartsheet Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

F5 Networks Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.93% and an $156.8 average price target. On the other hand, Smartsheet Inc.’s potential upside is 31.39% and its average price target is $50.6. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Smartsheet Inc. seems more appealing than F5 Networks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both F5 Networks Inc. and Smartsheet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.3% respectively. 0.2% are F5 Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Smartsheet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) F5 Networks Inc. -1.31% -0.95% -3.64% -8.09% -13.76% -9.45% Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76%

For the past year F5 Networks Inc. had bearish trend while Smartsheet Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors F5 Networks Inc. beats Smartsheet Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.