F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Business Software & Services company, F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of F5 Networks Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand F5 Networks Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has F5 Networks Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks Inc. 0.00% 36.60% 18.00% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting F5 Networks Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks Inc. N/A 151 19.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

F5 Networks Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for F5 Networks Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks Inc. 2 5 2 2.22 Industry Average 1.33 1.55 3.08 2.64

With consensus target price of $160.7, F5 Networks Inc. has a potential upside of 24.21%. The rivals have a potential upside of 29.99%. Given F5 Networks Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe F5 Networks Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of F5 Networks Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) F5 Networks Inc. -1.31% -0.95% -3.64% -8.09% -13.76% -9.45% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year F5 Networks Inc. has -9.45% weaker performance while F5 Networks Inc.’s rivals have 43.89% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of F5 Networks Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, F5 Networks Inc.’s rivals have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. F5 Networks Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than F5 Networks Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.05 shows that F5 Networks Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, F5 Networks Inc.’s rivals are 6.97% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

F5 Networks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

F5 Networks Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.