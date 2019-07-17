F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) and Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks Inc. 154 4.01 N/A 8.29 17.25 Citrix Systems Inc. 101 4.43 N/A 3.56 26.97

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Citrix Systems Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to F5 Networks Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. F5 Networks Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks Inc. 0.00% 37% 18.2% Citrix Systems Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.93 beta means F5 Networks Inc.’s volatility is 7.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Citrix Systems Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of F5 Networks Inc. Its rival Citrix Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. F5 Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Citrix Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for F5 Networks Inc. and Citrix Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks Inc. 2 4 1 2.14 Citrix Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

F5 Networks Inc.’s upside potential is 9.64% at a $161.75 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

F5 Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Citrix Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) F5 Networks Inc. -4.43% -14.18% -14.25% -21.97% -17.15% -11.75% Citrix Systems Inc. -1.54% -6.07% -8.54% -10.25% -10.02% -6.27%

For the past year Citrix Systems Inc. has weaker performance than F5 Networks Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors F5 Networks Inc. beats Citrix Systems Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud-based service worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers delivery networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides Cloud Services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; and Citrix Cloud that delivers its XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile, and NetScaler Gateway services virtually through the cloud. Additionally, the company offers software maintenance, subscription, technical support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers; and through systems integrators, resellers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.