F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) and Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Contrasting side by side

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks Inc. 154 3.95 N/A 8.29 17.25 Anaplan Inc. 39 27.79 N/A -1.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of F5 Networks Inc. and Anaplan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks Inc. 0.00% 37% 18.2% Anaplan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of F5 Networks Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Anaplan Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anaplan Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than F5 Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for F5 Networks Inc. and Anaplan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks Inc. 2 4 1 2.14 Anaplan Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

F5 Networks Inc. has a consensus target price of $161.75, and a 11.57% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Anaplan Inc. is $47.67, which is potential -16.35% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, F5 Networks Inc. is looking more favorable than Anaplan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of F5 Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.2% of Anaplan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of F5 Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Anaplan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) F5 Networks Inc. -4.43% -14.18% -14.25% -21.97% -17.15% -11.75% Anaplan Inc. -2.29% 6.93% 16.97% 56.81% 0% 43.1%

For the past year F5 Networks Inc. has -11.75% weaker performance while Anaplan Inc. has 43.1% stronger performance.

Summary

F5 Networks Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Anaplan Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.