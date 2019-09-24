F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Value Declined While Northcoast Asset Management Has Raised Position; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Position In Knowles (KN) Was Has Upped

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 60.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 74,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 196,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.67 million, up from 122,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 124,514 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 176% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $632,000, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 477,341 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,000 shares to 109,500 shares, valued at $21.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY).

