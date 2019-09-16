F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Declined While Burney Co Lowered by $761,395 Its Holding; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Value Declined While Stone Run Capital Upped Its Holding

Burney Co decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 5,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 20,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92M, down from 25,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.48. About 131,300 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 88,886 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93M, up from 75,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.33. About 867,728 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $119.66 million for 17.65 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7,553 shares to 79,173 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 22,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

