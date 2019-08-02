F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Declined While Amp Capital Investors LTD Lowered Position; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Equitec Specialists Has Boosted Stake

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 4,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 51,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 55,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $139.48. About 197,358 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 86.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 237,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.35 million, up from 127,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $161.63. About 9.52 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:AIG) by 10,200 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co by 36,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,140 shares, and cut its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.29M for 15.85 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $861,392 activity. Rogers Scot Frazier also sold $450,080 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares. The insider WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $25,013. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN had sold 675 shares worth $110,450 on Tuesday, February 12. MCMILLAN STEPHEN had sold 1,971 shares worth $316,909. 1,136 shares valued at $182,707 were sold by Kearny Ryan C. on Friday, February 1. SPRAGUE KARA LYNN sold $112,449 worth of stock.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 40,064 shares to 179,658 shares, valued at $41.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 64,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr reported 52 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 180 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & Trust invested in 0% or 9 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited stated it has 1.31M shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 3,020 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc reported 1.91 million shares stake. Century reported 111,658 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth owns 113 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 17,600 shares. Advsr Asset Management reported 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 122,665 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,380 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Churchill Mngmt Corporation reported 7,182 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Company holds 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 240,025 shares. Gemmer Asset Management owns 24 shares.