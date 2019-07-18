F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake Held by Eagle Ridge Investment Management; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cut Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $676,284 as Shares Declined

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $145.59. About 547,307 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 2,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 21,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.77. About 448,507 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,731 shares to 13,021 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hahn Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 157,661 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Llc reported 180,877 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.21% or 52,344 shares. Thomas Story And Son Llc accumulated 26,018 shares or 3.41% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 988 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Quadrant Mgmt Limited Liability owns 17,510 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Chemical Bancorp invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hamilton Point Invest Lc accumulated 23,435 shares. Moreover, Kepos Limited Partnership has 0.47% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cacti Asset Limited Liability has 210,529 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. Agf reported 1,000 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated invested in 31,984 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Polar Cap Llp invested in 50,026 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 24,685 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.60 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $25,013. Pelzer Francis J. sold $41,630 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1. WHITE ANA MARIA had sold 2,303 shares worth $367,337 on Friday, February 1. The insider Rogers Scot Frazier sold $450,080. Kearny Ryan C. sold $182,707 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1. Locoh-Donou Francois had sold 3,665 shares worth $595,600.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.