F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake Has Increased by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc; Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Decreased Its Ugi (UGI) Holding by $485,925 as Shares Rose

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 107.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $147.66. About 343,081 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 795,199 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Tapestry Earnings Top Expectations – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Announces Executive Management Realignment to Enhance Execution of Business Strategy – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc accumulated 0.92% or 1.46 million shares. Coldstream Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc reported 153 shares. Eqis Cap has 0.04% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 9,613 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 32,599 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp holds 5,592 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.04% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 162,890 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 7.19 million shares. Andra Ap reported 0.21% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moors Cabot accumulated 6,000 shares. 6,185 were accumulated by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Fmr Lc invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Usca Ria Limited Co has invested 0.5% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Harvest Capital Mngmt, New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,920 shares. Mariner Limited reported 4,210 shares.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.09M for 69.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Piedmont Inv invested in 5,289 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Fdx reported 1,449 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.4% or 13,700 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Swedbank has 0.67% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 892,194 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech reported 6,456 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 57,912 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 1.20M shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Co Ny has invested 0.22% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 86,404 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0% stake. Sun Life Inc has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 102 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 219,250 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $111.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 11,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

