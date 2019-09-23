F5 Networks (FFIV) Shareholder Vision Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $753,420 as Stock Value Declined; Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Increased Fedex (FDX) Holding

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 13,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 7,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 102,690 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 35,162 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, up from 32,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $145.77. About 2.26 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Lp has invested 0.08% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Eagle Ridge Invest Management invested in 0.92% or 43,601 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.23% or 14,011 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 10,655 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 196,848 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv invested in 915 shares. Ellington Gru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Axa holds 0% or 8,534 shares. Charter Tru holds 1,704 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated has 0.4% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 7,547 shares. New Jersey-based Edgestream Prns Lp has invested 2.7% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Vision Capital Mgmt reported 0.5% stake. Credit Agricole S A has 0.32% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 40,720 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Co Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mathes Co owns 13,214 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.12% or 46,232 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Shell Asset Mngmt Com owns 15,239 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il holds 0.01% or 2,670 shares. Counsel Incorporated has 1.56% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 26,511 shares. Colonial Trust reported 0.15% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sigma Planning reported 18,274 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Natl Tru has invested 0.16% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Murphy Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.36% or 14,520 shares. Howe Rusling reported 41,097 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $333.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 11,910 shares to 63,215 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 7,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,414 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).