F5 Networks (FFIV) Shareholder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lifted Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Stearns Financial Services Group Cut Its Holding by $577,044

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 4,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,085 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 58,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.88. About 10.25M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 29,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.92 million, up from 103,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $141.73. About 245,067 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 48,673 shares to 189,017 shares, valued at $23.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 46,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. WHITE ANA MARIA sold 2,303 shares worth $367,337. 1,971 shares were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN, worth $316,909 on Friday, February 1. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN also sold $110,450 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, February 12. $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN. Kearny Ryan C. sold 1,136 shares worth $182,707. On Wednesday, February 6 Locoh-Donou Francois sold $595,600 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 3,665 shares.