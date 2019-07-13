F5 Networks (FFIV) Shareholder Convergence Investment Partners Decreased Holding; As Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) Shares Declined, City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Increased Stake

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 78,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, up from 948,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $612.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 48,165 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 8,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,982 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 14,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.56. About 482,145 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “H&R Block, Intuit shares gain ground after IRS confirms refunds will be paid despite shutdown – MarketWatch” published on January 08, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Sitting on $11 million? Give it away to save on estate taxes – CNBC” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (IRS) Management on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Castle Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 129,843 shares to 48,436 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in India Fund Inc (IFN) by 311,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Ms India Investment (IIF).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. The insider WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $60,452. Pelzer Francis J. sold $41,630 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1. 1,971 shares valued at $316,909 were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN on Friday, February 1. Kearny Ryan C. sold $182,707 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1. 2,303 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $367,337 were sold by WHITE ANA MARIA. $643,757 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Arizona State Retirement has 0.07% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 289,722 shares. Logan Mngmt stated it has 10,335 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical invested in 0.08% or 583 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 45,207 shares. Mitchell Cap reported 6,167 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated reported 20,500 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited reported 4,600 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0.14% or 428,550 shares in its portfolio. 7,324 were reported by Cadence Ltd Llc. Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 31,770 shares stake. Fdx Advisors Inc reported 1,449 shares.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Dow Jones Industrial Average Drops as Investors Worry the Fed Wonâ€™t Come to the Rescue – Barron’s” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Acquire NGINX for $670M, Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “46 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27,896 shares to 37,248 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).