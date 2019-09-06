F5 Networks (FFIV) Shareholder Ajo LP Decreased Its Holding by $18.13 Million as Valuation Declined; Scout Investments Has Upped Sprint (S) Position

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 140,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 5.80M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.80M, up from 5.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.79 billion market cap company. It closed at $6.76 lastly. It is down 33.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint Spectrum Securitization Series 2016-1 & 2018-1 Class A Notes on Positive Watch; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 04/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Faces His Democratic Past in T-Mobile Tie Up (Audio); 15/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Invites More Banks to $38b M&A Financing; 08/05/2018 – Sprint at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 49.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 116,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 116,398 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27M, down from 232,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 662,464 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Bancshares accumulated 67 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 709,779 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 36.52M shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc accumulated 1,774 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 38,345 shares. 172,748 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 6,400 shares. 40,425 were reported by Comerica Commercial Bank. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Signaturefd Lc owns 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 1,015 shares. 7,097 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 677,906 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Com reported 0.02% stake.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 14,244 shares to 261,640 shares, valued at $16.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 6,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,733 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.08% or 812,666 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Plc holds 22,511 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Alps Advsr Inc holds 0% or 2,692 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 103,448 shares. Capital Inv Counsel reported 2,900 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 25,487 shares. Cypress Grp Incorporated reported 1,937 shares stake. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 1.18M shares. 122,570 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 86,404 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 3,475 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Utah Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 11,207 shares.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norbord (NBRXF) by 56,464 shares to 84,459 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Presto Inds (NYSE:NPK) by 7,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS).