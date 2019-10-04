F5 Networks (FFIV) Share Value Declined While Vision Capital Management Upped Holding by $753,420; Panagora Asset Management Has Lifted Its Avon Products (AVP) Holding by $734,415 as Stock Price Rose

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 13,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 658,413 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 5970.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 244,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The institutional investor held 248,905 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $966,000, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 3.74 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall; 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 25/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Avon Area Auction • Sunday, June 3; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Tred Avon River, Between Bellevue, MD and Oxford, MD; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 26/03/2018 – AVON ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH INVESTOR GROUP ON BOARD NOMINATION; 21/03/2018 – Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – portrait of a deeply loving couple; 10/04/2018 – American Cancer Society Welcomes Avon as National Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ACTIVE REPRESENTATIVES AND ENDING REPRESENTATIVES DECLINED 4% AND 1%, RESPECTIVELY, LARGELY DUE TO DECLINES IN BRAZIL IN QTR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold AVP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 284.13 million shares or 10.73% less from 318.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Et Al accumulated 843,000 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 165,200 shares. Shelton Management invested in 0.01% or 43,298 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 267,948 shares. Private Advisor Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.09% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 78 shares. 36,191 are owned by Us Bankshares De. Huntington National Bank accumulated 12,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.38 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 252,300 shares. Parkside Finance Bankshares & Tru accumulated 616 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 300,802 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 358,931 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 73,544 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $46.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares International Treasu (IGOV) by 7,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,966 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 140,600 are owned by Alberta Mgmt Corp. United Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 96,766 shares. Lord Abbett And Llc holds 0.16% or 332,869 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Company has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.06% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Hartford Inv Mgmt owns 6,836 shares. Natixis accumulated 158,205 shares. 50 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corporation. Chevy Chase Trust owns 48,627 shares. Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 21,964 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 49 shares. Alyeska Inv LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 34,654 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0.03% or 36,063 shares. Hm Payson Co reported 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 12 shares.