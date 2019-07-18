F5 Networks (FFIV) Share Value Declined While Victory Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Value Declined, Par Capital Management Has Upped by $1.98 Million Its Stake

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 3,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,971 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, down from 24,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $145.59. About 547,307 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 1.14M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 87,896 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $40.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.62M shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, up 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.02 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $121.78 million for 17.84 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 179,234 shares to 835,712 shares, valued at $76.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).