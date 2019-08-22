F5 Networks (FFIV) Share Price Declined While Todd Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $13.45 Million; Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Holder Acadian Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $3.33 Million as Share Price Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 429.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 75,991 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 14,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 513,805 shares traded or 3.14% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 86,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 211,415 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.18M, down from 297,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 344,729 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Holdings Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 527,068 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $17.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 29,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (NYSE:RIO).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.29M for 14.70 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “F5 to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “F5 Networks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM: F5 Networks’ Q3 Results Indicate Mixed Shift To Software – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Acquire NGINX for $670M, Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RYAM, TWTR, FFIV – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Hussman Strategic Advsr, Maryland-based fund reported 20,500 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd holds 17,016 shares. Mitchell Management Com accumulated 0.34% or 6,167 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 275,900 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Addenda Capital reported 22,061 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co owns 1,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 1.09 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cleararc stated it has 1,425 shares. Omers Administration Corporation owns 9,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De invested in 13,301 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 9,982 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 50 shares. 132,932 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Com.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 213,720 shares to 718,984 shares, valued at $36.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 13,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,456 shares, and cut its stake in Bg Staffing Inc.

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AXIS Re Welcomes Gino Smith as Head of Property for EMEA LatAm – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AXIS Re Welcomes Jason Busti as President of North America – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb holds 2.49% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 483,840 shares. Cna Fincl has 50,240 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). River Road Asset Management Limited Co reported 1.38% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,154 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 13,455 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 0% or 25,900 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.02% or 6,236 shares. The Illinois-based Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). 171,488 are owned by Nordea Inv Management Ab. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited reported 139,995 shares. Pdt Partners Limited Com reported 0.24% stake.