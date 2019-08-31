F5 Networks (FFIV) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $553,800 as Share Price Declined; Transdigm Group (TDG) Market Valuation Rose While Windacre Partnership Decreased Position by $209.42 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 107.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.73. About 551,264 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 462,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.67 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $9.53 during the last trading session, reaching $538.32. About 422,887 shares traded or 33.58% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4,319 activity.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WTW, COG, FFIV – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “8 Stocks To Avoid At All Cost – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “F5 Networks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 219,250 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $111.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 93,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,740 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC).