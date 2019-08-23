F5 Networks (FFIV) Holder Rodgers Brothers Raised Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Origin Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Holding by $13.87 Million as Stock Value Rose

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 15,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 12,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.91. About 68,947 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 73,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 134,280 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51 million, down from 207,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $209.32. About 10.45M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 31,100 shares to 102,000 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 149,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monroe Bank And Mi holds 10,998 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 1.94% or 860,146 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc owns 9,833 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Night Owl Ltd Liability accumulated 1,859 shares. Comm Financial Bank has invested 2.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Azimuth Capital Ltd holds 138,407 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Cutler Cap Management Lc owns 0.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,150 shares. First City Cap Mngmt invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dearborn Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 217,231 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd owns 7.65 million shares. Annex Advisory Service reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pecaut & Company holds 59,894 shares. Kwmg Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,843 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 18,206 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Communications has 9.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 211,415 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,511 shares. 9,128 are owned by Prudential Public Ltd Com. Westpac Banking owns 4,231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Guardian Life Insur Com Of America holds 0% or 170 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 5,036 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 8,981 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 643,761 are held by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Aperio Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 143,840 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.17% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 32,279 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Com reported 275 shares stake. First Ltd Partnership has 741,695 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13,435 shares to 84,070 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP).