F5 Networks (FFIV) Holder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Raised Its Position by $11.81 Million as Share Value Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Has Decreased Stake

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 75,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.78 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $147.66. About 343,081 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.70M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 33 are owned by Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Korea Inv Corp accumulated 72,700 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A has 0.04% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Wilkins Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 58,530 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 285 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 0.08% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 4,139 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na has 1,625 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 4,427 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has 182,129 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 6,380 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 173,384 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. Pelzer Francis J. also sold $41,630 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares. WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $20,331 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, February 12. 3,665 shares were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois, worth $595,600 on Wednesday, February 6. MCMILLAN STEPHEN also sold $316,909 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 2,799 shares valued at $450,080 was sold by Rogers Scot Frazier. WHITE ANA MARIA sold $367,337 worth of stock.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Acquire NGINX for $670M, Stock Down – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “F5 Earnings: The NGINX Acquisition Is Necessary But Not Sufficient – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco: Perfecting The Razor Blade Model – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FFIV May 3rd Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 66,739 shares to 671,699 shares, valued at $103.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 39,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,749 shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Boeing Land a Mega Deal With China? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Despite 737 MAX Grounding, US Airlines May Not Be Suffering – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ceasefire: Tariff Tailwind Injects Early Euphoria, With New Record Highs In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Revolutionary Boeing 777X Jet Is Running Behind Schedule – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock.