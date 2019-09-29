F5 Networks (FFIV) Holder Northcoast Asset Management Has Lifted Stake; As Comcast (CMCSA) Shares Declined, Baldwin Brothers Has Boosted by $345,240 Its Stake

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 8,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 112,365 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, up from 104,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA); 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 60.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 74,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 196,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.67M, up from 122,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.71. About 264,910 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Unknown Entertainment Market Bigger Than Hollywood – PRNewswire” on September 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Comcast to pay $15.5M to settle class-action lawsuit over set-top box rentals – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Entertainment Stocks Getting Crushed – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Comcast’s Giveaway Is Exactly What Steve Jobs Feared – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Hold Your Nose and Buy Roku Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sheffield Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 72,600 shares stake. 10,511 are owned by 10. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 42,632 shares. Markel Corp has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nbt Bankshares N A invested in 0.23% or 30,919 shares. Cim Investment Mangement accumulated 0.22% or 14,114 shares. Alberta Investment Management has 0.33% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 866,700 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc reported 42,014 shares. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,640 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.13 million shares or 1.06% of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies Llc reported 4,134 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 57,860 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Minnesota-based Leuthold Group Ltd has invested 0.82% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $678.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,767 shares to 69,691 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 25,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,151 shares, and cut its stake in Consoldtd Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% or 1,530 shares in its portfolio. 7,590 are owned by First Hawaiian Fincl Bank. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 21,409 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 365 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 10,000 shares. Trexquant Investment LP owns 17,194 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Management accumulated 0.06% or 269,232 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 171,068 shares. Hendershot Invests stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 287,226 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 27,355 shares stake. Fiduciary Tru reported 17,703 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Jane Street Gru Ltd invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 12,019 shares.