F5 Networks (FFIV) Holder New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Cut Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Has Increased Stake

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 190.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 2.68M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,606 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, down from 160,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $147.69. About 1.88M shares traded or 174.82% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability invested in 157,831 shares. Natl Pension Ser, Korea-based fund reported 334,941 shares. Aurora Counsel has 27,243 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. 47,611 were accumulated by Strategic Global Ltd Co. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 2,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bokf Na invested in 9,684 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ameriprise Fin Incorporated owns 4.01 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 404 were accumulated by Shine Invest Advisory Serv. Essex Investment Mngmt Llc invested in 2,907 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ajo Lp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 36,533 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Gru Inc. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg stated it has 250,395 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The New York-based York Capital Global Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.79% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of stock. 3,000 shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J., worth $306,330 on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 11 Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 12,000 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,749 shares to 7,364 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO) by 23,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,866 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Shell Asset Mngmt Com accumulated 54,754 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 309,474 shares. Trust Department Mb Finance Savings Bank N A owns 1,937 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Com stated it has 12,126 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wms Partners has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Zeke Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 1,582 shares. Quantum Cap Management has invested 0.32% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Tortoise Invest Management Lc owns 5 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 45,207 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 38,755 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc reported 10,335 shares stake. Twin Capital Management stated it has 35,450 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A O Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 174,397 shares to 531,747 shares, valued at $28.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 89,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG).

