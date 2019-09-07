F5 Networks Com (FFIV) Stock Declined While Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $14.43 Million; Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Holder Agf Investments America Has Decreased Its Position by $565,110

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (FFIV) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 92,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 162,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51 million, down from 255,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 422,944 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 26,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 129,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 156,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 1.00M shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 13/03/2018 Baltimore Business: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location…; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS $1.22 TO $1.28; 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q Net $66.6M; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 10.5% TO 11.5%; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company reported 134,398 shares stake. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 9,096 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Franklin holds 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 48,203 shares. 15,229 are owned by Nomura Asset Management Limited. Manufacturers Life The reported 57,912 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hendershot Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 11,369 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 4,451 shares. American International Gru has 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 20,732 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 5,968 shares. Wesbanco Bank invested in 6,801 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 24 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Company owns 114,146 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 166,877 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 38,353 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc Com Cl A by 92,240 shares to 103,040 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphastar Pharmaceutic Com (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 51,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences In Com.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $117.34M for 16.70 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SFM’s profit will be $24.19M for 22.01 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment LP invested 0.32% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Oppenheimer & Co holds 0.01% or 14,512 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 194,713 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 278,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carroll Assocs holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Com invested in 105,851 shares. 11,898 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Co. Prudential holds 0% or 71,130 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 11,269 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,129 shares. Ameritas Inv owns 36,320 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 14,158 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% stake. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 19,021 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested in 0% or 5,142 shares.