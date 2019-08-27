F&V Capital Management Increases Stake in Conagra Foods (CAG); United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) Shareholder Denali Advisors Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Declined

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 1.81M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 65,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, down from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 187,707 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/03/2018 – UTHR: IMPLANTABLE REMODULIN NDA ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 66,100 shares to 162,300 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autonation Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Investment Prns Limited Partnership invested in 0.13% or 46,102 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 76,221 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Management has invested 0.15% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Dnb Asset Management As holds 25,243 shares. Strategic Glob Limited Co stated it has 9,857 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.13% or 3,541 shares. Parametric Port Associates Llc reported 167,016 shares. Shelton accumulated 325 shares. Georgia-based Chatham Cap Gp has invested 0.31% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). 5,393 are owned by Element Capital Mgmt Ltd. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 33,670 shares. 15,714 are held by Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Kepos Capital Lp has 0.5% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 56,326 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 573,608 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by GREGOR JOIE A. The insider Arora Anil bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 409,151 are owned by D E Shaw Com. F&V Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 3.9% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 246,050 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 58,460 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank holds 90 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company has 13,112 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 12,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 254 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 8,072 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 8,569 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability holds 7,801 shares. 66,700 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest. Perkins Coie Tru stated it has 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 8,200 were accumulated by Yorktown Management Research. Cubic Asset Management Limited holds 0.19% or 23,263 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 3.20M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

