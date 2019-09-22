F&V Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Shares Declined; Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Holding by $963,200 as Stock Declined

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 61,988 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92M, down from 66,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $216.58. About 474,024 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 35.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 63,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 116,145 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36M, down from 179,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.23M for 10.76 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold SIVB shares while 164 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 45.31 million shares or 1.94% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Middleton & Inc Ma stated it has 10,085 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Stieven Cap Advisors LP reported 61,988 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Company accumulated 503 shares. Grimes Inc has 37,787 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 235 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp invested 0.36% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). California-based Perigon Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.08% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 10,064 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.06% or 4,723 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 44,331 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 37,298 shares. Winslow Asset Management has 2.45% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Tower Lc (Trc) owns 64 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SVB Financial Group (SIVB) CEO Gregory Becker on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SVB Financial Group (SIVB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Were Down 10% in March – The Motley Fool” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SVB Financial Group 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From SVB Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 68,074 shares to 449,874 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy Cisco Systems (CSCO) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co holds 1.18% or 6,490 shares in its portfolio. Hills Bancorporation And Tru holds 0.24% or 16,594 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Covington Capital Mngmt reported 289,960 shares. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas, a Florida-based fund reported 524,484 shares. Brookstone Capital invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Davenport & Limited Liability holds 1.72 million shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. 162,100 were reported by Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Kynikos Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 32,100 shares. Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 142,606 shares. 327,673 were accumulated by Edgar Lomax Communication Va. Fosun Intll holds 7,400 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn has 9,340 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Raymond James Advisors reported 3.46 million shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Company invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.