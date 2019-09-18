F&V Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $3.41 Million; Stock Value Declined; Brinker International (EAT) Market Valuation Declined While Schroder Investment Management Group Cut Stake

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Brinker International Inc (EAT) by 53.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 189,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 167,279 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58M, down from 357,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Brinker International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 73,874 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 35.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 63,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 116,145 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36 million, down from 179,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 1.05M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $94,440 activity.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $93.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Property Trust Incorporated Reit Usd0.01 (NYSE:CXP) by 28,058 shares to 628,437 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc Usd0.000000 by 229,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Bwx Technologies Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.37 million for 26.51 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold EAT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 121,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 8,710 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3,682 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 83,187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Franklin Resources accumulated 0.02% or 820,440 shares. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Oakworth Capital, Alabama-based fund reported 450 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 24,181 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested in 0.04% or 29,004 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 28,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldg Inc invested in 0% or 6,000 shares. Macquarie Limited owns 33,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 42,769 shares.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 27% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Suggests It’s 46% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Cisco Systems (CSCO) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : CSCO, CY, CMCSA, COG, SBBP, LYFT, T, ELAN, WBA, PFE, HES, MS – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.72 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.